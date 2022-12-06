Ways to combat seasonal depression

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN). — The holidays are considered the most wonderful time of the year, but there are people who experience seasonal depression.

Stanley Popovich is a mental health advocate and author who specializes in fear and anxiety. Popovich has struggled with fear and anxiety for over 20 years and is now using his life lessons to pave the way for those going through mentally tough times, especially during the holidays.

Seasonal depression is actually called Seasonal Affective Disorder also known as SAD. Less sunlight and shorter days are thought to be linked to a chemical change in the brain and may be part of the cause of seasonal depression. Plus, the body naturally makes more melatonin when it's dark.

So, when the days are shorter and darker, more melatonin is made. But, mental health experts say if you are experiencing seasonal depression— the most important part is self-advocacy.

“If you just sit there and worry about what other people think and decide well I’m alone and I’m not going to do anything then your problems aren't going to go away and your anxiety and fears will just get worse," said Popovich.

Getting professional help, remaining active, getting outside and finding a positive group of people to be around, are simple steps that Popovich shared with me on how to temporarily combat seasonal depression. He understands counseling can be expensive, so he offers free services to help people get through a rough time of year, something that he is all-to-familiar with.

This time of year can also be a really stressful time financially and academically. There are local support services here in Southern Arizona to combat seasonal depression. With final exams quickly approaching-- the University of Arizona has counseling and psychology services available for students 24/7– For more local resources to combat seasonal depression.