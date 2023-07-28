"Water will help pull the heat away" Lifeguards give tips to help fight the heat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For the lifeguards in Tucson, the heat is something they deal with every day. Not only do they work in the heat, but they make sure that others stay safe in the high temperatures.

According to the Arizona Department of Health, over 2,000 people visited the emergency room due to heat related illnesses. Cooper Bedwell has been a lifeguard in Tucson since he was in high school. As a student at the University of Arizona, he's continuing his lifeguard career on campus. He said he and his co-workers cool themselves off in different ways.

"I pour water on my hat and put it on my head so my head stays cool," he said.

He said when the temperatures are too hot, they rotate watching the pool.

"Usually we stay there about 30-40 minutes," he said. "But since it's so hot out we drop it down to 15-20 minutes."

They train for different scenarios including heat related illnesses. He said they notice when someone is not feeling well after being in the sun for too long. The symptoms of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, headaches, nausea and dizziness.

"You're sweat isn't working as well to cool you off," he said. "And it's really important to get a person who experiencing heat exhaustion into some shade sipping some cool water."

