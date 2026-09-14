Water tanker truck driver killed in rollover crash in Tucson

TUCSON, AZ — Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a driver was killed in a crash involving a water tanker truck on Friday.

Officials were first called to the area of Headley and Valencia roads around 10:20 a.m. for reports of an industrial accident. When they arrived, they found a water tanker truck that had rolled onto its roof off the pathway.

The rollover crushed the cab of the truck, killing the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver has since been identified as 30-year-old Alejandro Bracamonte.

The investigation is underway, but officials say no criminal activity is suspected.