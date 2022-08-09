Water Safety Expo to promote Drowning Impact Awareness Month

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation is partnering with Safe Kids Pima County and the Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona to host a Water Safety Expo at Manzanita Pool in Tucson on Saturday, August 20.

The event, which will feature fire trucks, safety information and giveaways, will coincide with Drowning Impact Awareness Month.

According to the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner, drowning was the cause of 12 accidental deaths in 2021.

The event is free to attend and will begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at noon.

Manzanita Pool is located at 5110 S. San Joaquin Ave.