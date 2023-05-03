TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Water and Tucson Police Department responded to a water main break on Speedway Boulevard and Jerrie Avenue.
According to Tucson Water, it is a six-inch water main break and most likely due to a wear and tear situation.
One eastbound lane on Speedway is closed.
Drivers are asked to be cautious and watch out for crews working.
