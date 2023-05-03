Watch Now
Water main break on Speedway Boulevard

KGUN 9
Posted at 6:43 PM, May 02, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Water and Tucson Police Department responded to a water main break on Speedway Boulevard and Jerrie Avenue.

According to Tucson Water, it is a six-inch water main break and most likely due to a wear and tear situation.

One eastbound lane on Speedway is closed.

Drivers are asked to be cautious and watch out for crews working.

