TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Water and Tucson Police Department responded to a water main break on Speedway Boulevard and Jerrie Avenue.

According to Tucson Water, it is a six-inch water main break and most likely due to a wear and tear situation.

One eastbound lane on Speedway is closed.

Drivers are asked to be cautious and watch out for crews working.

