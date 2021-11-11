Water main break on Ironwood Hills causes outages, low pressure

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Water crews responded to a water main break near Ironwood Hills Drive and Grannen Road Thursday.

Water Outage/Ironwood Hills Dr. and Grannen Rd.- Tucson Water crews are undertaking repairs to leaking water main. Affected customers are experiencing loss of water and low pressures. Updates at https://t.co/gqBFWZdoku — Tucson Water (@TucsonWater) November 11, 2021

According to the utility, there was a water outage in the area, causing service to stop or pressure to decrease.

