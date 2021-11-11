Watch
Water main break on Ironwood Hills causes outages, low pressure

Tucson Water crews responded to a water main break near Ironwood Hills Drive and Grannen Road Thursday.
Posted at 1:44 PM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 15:44:04-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Water crews responded to a water main break near Ironwood Hills Drive and Grannen Road Thursday.

According to the utility, there was a water outage in the area, causing service to stop or pressure to decrease.

