Water main break on Ironwood Hills causes outages, low pressure

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Water crews responded to a water main break near Ironwood Hills Drive and Grannen Road Thursday.
Water Outage/Ironwood Hills Dr. and Grannen Rd.- Tucson Water crews are undertaking repairs to leaking water main. Affected customers are experiencing loss of water and low pressures. Updates at https://t.co/gqBFWZdoku— Tucson Water (@TucsonWater) November 11, 2021
According to the utility, there was a water outage in the area, causing service to stop or pressure to decrease.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter