Water main break forces public buildings to evacuate

TUCSON, Ariz. - A water main break caused several public buildings to evacuate Wednesday.
According to Pima County officials, these buildings were evacuated due to lack of water service:
- Central Plant – 190 West Pennington
- Administration East – 130 West Congress
- Administration West – 150 West Congress
- Superior Courts – 110 West Congress
- El Presidio Garage – 110 N. Meyer Ave
Public services were shut down at the facilities for the rest of the day but were expected to reopen Thursday.
According to Tucson Water, the break was at 255. W. Alameda Street, near the Tucson Museum of Art.
Repairs on a 16" water line were expected to be completed close to 4:30 p.m.