Water main break forces public buildings to evacuate

TUCSON, Ariz. - A water main break caused several public buildings to evacuate Wednesday.

According to Pima County officials, these buildings were evacuated due to lack of water service:



Central Plant – 190 West Pennington

Administration East – 130 West Congress

Administration West – 150 West Congress

Superior Courts – 110 West Congress

El Presidio Garage – 110 N. Meyer Ave

Public services were shut down at the facilities for the rest of the day but were expected to reopen Thursday.

According to Tucson Water, the break was at 255. W. Alameda Street, near the Tucson Museum of Art.

Repairs on a 16" water line were expected to be completed close to 4:30 p.m.

