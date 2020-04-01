Menu

Water main break forces public buildings to evacuate

Posted: 2:30 PM, Apr 01, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-01 17:46:45-04
Pima County Superior Court

TUCSON, Ariz. - A water main break caused several public buildings to evacuate Wednesday.

According to Pima County officials, these buildings were evacuated due to lack of water service:

  • Central Plant – 190 West Pennington
  • Administration East – 130 West Congress
  • Administration West – 150 West Congress
  • Superior Courts – 110 West Congress
  • El Presidio Garage – 110 N. Meyer Ave

Public services were shut down at the facilities for the rest of the day but were expected to reopen Thursday.

According to Tucson Water, the break was at 255. W. Alameda Street, near the Tucson Museum of Art.

Repairs on a 16" water line were expected to be completed close to 4:30 p.m.

If you are a small business owner, restaurant, bar, or brewery staying open in a new way during the pandemic and would like to be included on our map of open eateries, or our alphabetical list of open businesses, please fill out this form and we will include you.