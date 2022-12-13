Water main break continues to impact traffic near Speedway and Kolb

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Crews with Tucson Water are continuing to work on the water main break near the intersection of Speedway and Kolb.

Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility says that traffic restrictions will "be in place until further notice."

Kolb is closed in both directions north of the intersection, and traffic on westbound Speedway and Northbound Kolb south of the intersection remain slow. If possible, drivers should find an alternate route.

Businesses in the shopping center at the southwest corner of the intersection tell KGUN 9 they are open. The Lowe's and Walmart at the intersection are also open.

Monday night, Ward 2 council member Paul Cunningham tweeted that they are working to get a couple of lanes going, but the 24-inch pipe burst is causing an enormous hole in the middle of the road.

He also said that water service has been restored to 99 percent of customers in area, but the water pressure may be spotty for the next couple of days.

Kolb and Speedway were congested for morning commuters.

Walmart at the intersection was closed while repairs were made.