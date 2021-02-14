Water main break closes EB, WB lanes on Broadway near Plumer and Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A water main break near midtown has caused some road closures Sunday.
Tucson Water says eastbound and westbound lanes on Broadway are closed between Plumer Avenue and Tucson Boulevard.
The closure is required for crews to repair the break.
Drivers traveling in the area are asked to find alternate routes
