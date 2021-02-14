Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Water main break closes EB, WB lanes on Broadway near Plumer and Tucson

items.[0].image.alt
google maps
A water main break near midtown has caused some road closures Sunday.
water break.PNG
Posted at 10:39 AM, Feb 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-14 12:39:01-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A water main break near midtown has caused some road closures Sunday.

Tucson Water says eastbound and westbound lanes on Broadway are closed between Plumer Avenue and Tucson Boulevard.

The closure is required for crews to repair the break.

Drivers traveling in the area are asked to find alternate routes

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HSL Properties Annual Stuff the Bus Event

DONATE TODAY!