Water main break closes 22nd St. & Craycroft Rd.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Water is reporting an 8 inch water main break that has shut down the intersection of 22nd and Craycroft in all directions Monday night. According to the department's website, the break happened around 9:30 p.m..

TRAFFIC ALERT - The Craycroft Rd and 22nd St intersection is closed to travel in all directions due to a water main break. At this time no estimate on when the intersection will reopen. — Tucson Department of Transportation & Mobility (@Tucson_DTM) July 19, 2022

Tucson Water dispatched crews to repair the break which is expected to finish around 6 a.m. Tuesday. A department representative tells KGUN9 workers have to go through the Blue Stake process before digging into the intersection in order to determine where the break occurred and then they can repair it.

Tucson Police is asking the community to find an alternate route.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨



The intersection of E. 22nd St. and S. Craycroft Rd. will be shut down for an extended time due to a water line break. Avoid the area and fine an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/1C0cJNBg9R — Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) July 19, 2022

You can follow the progress of the water break repair here.