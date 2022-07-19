Watch Now
Water main break closes 22nd St. & Craycroft Rd.

Posted at 2:16 AM, Jul 19, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Water is reporting an 8 inch water main break that has shut down the intersection of 22nd and Craycroft in all directions Monday night. According to the department's website, the break happened around 9:30 p.m..

Tucson Water dispatched crews to repair the break which is expected to finish around 6 a.m. Tuesday. A department representative tells KGUN9 workers have to go through the Blue Stake process before digging into the intersection in order to determine where the break occurred and then they can repair it.

Tucson Police is asking the community to find an alternate route.

You can follow the progress of the water break repair here.

