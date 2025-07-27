Water for the people: Agua Para el Pueblo stations making ice-cold water accessible to all

TUCSON, Ariz. — Summer heat in Southern Arizona can be deadly, especially without basic needs like water.

A network of Tucson businesses, nonprofits, and neighbors is working to ensure every Tucsonan has access to a free, cold glass of water to drink.

The project, called Agua Para el Pueblo, or Water for the People, started in 2024 as an experiment between mutual aid groups. They partnered with three businesses Downtown, but this year, the group ramped up their outreach placing nearly 30 stations across Tucson.

Agua Para el Pueblo provides the station, a five or ten-gallon Igloo water cooler, a trash can and a bike lock, then it's up to the businesses to keep the station clean and full. Some even have a box for reusable water bottles donated by community members.

To get involved by either hosting a station or donating reusable bottles or funds, contact @aguaparaelpueblotucson on Instagram.

You can check out a map of all the official Agua Para el Pueblo stations here.