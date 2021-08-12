Watch
Water being released into normally dry Salt River channel

Ryan Beard/Scripps National News Team
Posted at 12:14 PM, Aug 12, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — The National Weather Service says water is being released into the Salt River channel that is often dry through much of metro Phoenix.

A flood warning issued by the weather service said releases from a dam floodgate started Thursday morning and that the warning would remain in effect until late afternoon. The Salt River Project is the water and power utility that operates water-storage dams on the river.

SRP officials did not immediately respond to a request for additional information on the releases. However, heavy rain has fallen in the region recently, and the SRP previously has released water to make room in its reservoirs.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

