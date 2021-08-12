Water being released into normally dry Salt River channel

PHOENIX (AP) — The National Weather Service says water is being released into the Salt River channel that is often dry through much of metro Phoenix.
A flood warning issued by the weather service said releases from a dam floodgate started Thursday morning and that the warning would remain in effect until late afternoon. The Salt River Project is the water and power utility that operates water-storage dams on the river.
SRP officials did not immediately respond to a request for additional information on the releases. However, heavy rain has fallen in the region recently, and the SRP previously has released water to make room in its reservoirs.
