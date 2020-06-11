Watchdog: Agency misspent money meant for migrant care

PHOENIX (AP) — A new report by a federal watchdog says the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency misspent millions of dollars meant for migrant care during the 2019 surge in border crossings.

The report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office was released Thursday. It says that CBP, while dealing with a massive increase in the number of border crossers that year, spent money that Congress allocated for migrant care on things like all-terrain vehicles and its police dog program.

The agency said it spent money on lawful items, the violations identified were technical and prompt remedial action will be taken.

