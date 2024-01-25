Watch today: Arizona Board of Regents to discuss UA finances, UA football coach

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Board of Regents will hold a special board meeting on Thursday, Jan. 25, with a public session that will be streamed live below starting at 11:50 a.m.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. with an Executive Session that will include discussion and direction on the multiple-year employment of both University of Arizona Men's Basketball Coach Tommy Lloyd and the new University of Arizona Football Coach Brent Brennan.

During the public session, the board will hear an update from ABOR Executive Director John Arnold on his time to date as Interim Chief Financial Officer at the University of Arizona.

The Board is also expected to review and approve the multi-year contract for Brennan during the public session.

