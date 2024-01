The University of Arizona is honoring the financial terms of Dave Heeke's contract and paying him his base salary through the end of the contract on March 31, 2025, according to the University communications department.

The base pay, which totals $1,042,500, is in addition to any earned incentive payments, which still need to be calculated for fiscal year 2023-'24, according to the department.

The UA recently parted ways with Heeke, who had served seven years as its athletic director.