WATCH: PCSD says deputy shooting suspect in custody

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The suspect who is accused of shooting a Pima County Sheriff's deputy during a domestic violence call on Tuesday, Aug. 13 on Tucson's southwest side is now in custody, according to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos.

In a Sunday morning media briefing, Nanos said suspect Gabriel Altamirano was captured "without incident" around 6 a.m. in the Santa Cruz wash area near Midvale Park. Tucson Police Department helped with the search and capture.

Nanos credits the capture of suspect Altamirano in part to collaboration with TPD and leads generated by local news.

"This community doesn't realize just how safe they are because we are stronger together, and that is really the case here. With all of our local law enforcement's support, everybody working together—I don't think in my 40, 50-year career I've seen this kind of cooperation," Nanos said.

Deputy Augustine Gonzalez, who Nanos said sustained a lower calf injury during the shooting, was released Wednesday, according to the sheriff. Nanos says Gonzalez is still recovering but doing well, and that both he and the victim in the initial domestic violence call have been notified of Altamirano's capture.

During Nanos' initial media briefing Wednesday following the shooting, he identified Altamirano as the suspect, saying Altamirano was still missing and had broken into several homes in the area near near Valencia and Camino de Oeste where the shooting originally took place.