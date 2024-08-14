WATCH: Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos identifies suspect in shooting of deputy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos held a media briefing this morning to discuss an incident Tuesday in which a deputy was shot during a domestic violence call near Valencia and Camino de Oeste.

According to Nanos, PCSD is still searching for suspect Gabriel Angel Altamirano in the area of southwest Tucson near where the shooting occurred.

"We want him arrested for, what we know, was nothing more than an ambush of our deputy. He made threats at a domestic violence call yesterday, not just to those individuals at that call, but he made threats that he was going to get into an officer-involved shooting, and he was going to assault our deputies.

"Well, that did occur and that is not something we're going to tolerate," Nanos said.

Nanos said that in addition to his alleged involvement with the shooting, Altamirano is accused of breaking into nearby homes in the area.

Nanos released the photo of the suspect, and is asking the public to call 88-CRIME with any relevant information:

KGUN 9 Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for Gabriel Angel Altamirano in connection with the shooting of a PCSD deputy Tuesday, Aug. 14. He is described as 5'6" and approximately 150 lbs with a tattoo of a pair of socks on his neck behind his left ear.

Nanos says the deputy who was shot, Augustine Gonzalez, has been released from Banner-University Medical Center and is at home resting with an injury to his lower calf. Nanos says Gonzalez is "doing just fine."