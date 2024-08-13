Watch Now
Pima County deputy-involved shooting near Valencia and Mark

Pima County Sheriff's Department
David Kasdan
Pima County Sheriff's Department
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed that deputies are responding to an deputy-involved shooting in the area of Jeffery Road south of Valencia Road.

Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff's Department are currently attempting to locate an outstanding suspect.

According to the PCSD, this is still a very active situation. Please avoid the area.

PCSD says the suspect is described as a Hispanic male, last seen wearing a black shirt. The department said he "is likely armed and dangerous."

KGUN will provide more information as it becomes available.

