WATCH LIVE: Inauguration ceremony for the new Chair, Vice Chair of the Tohono O'odham Nation

Posted at 9:55 AM, Sep 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-21 13:21:51-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A change in leadership within the Tohono O'odham Nation is taking place this morning at Tohono O'odham High School, about 40 miles west of Sells.

An inauguration ceremony is set to take place there, where Verlon M. Jose will take the reins as Chairman and Carla L. Johnson will take on the position of Vice Chairwoman.

KGUN 9's Adam Klepp will have a full report in our 6 p.m. newscast.

Watch a livestream of the ceremony here after 10 a.m.

----

