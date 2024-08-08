WATCH: Arraignment for father accused of leaving daughter in hot car

The father of the 2-year-old girl who died after being left in a car for hours was arraigned today.

A grand jury indicted Christopher Scholtes for first-degree murder on Aug. 1.

Marana Police had previously charged Scholtes with second degree murder for the death, which occurred on July 9.

You can watch today's arraignment here:

Arraignment of Christopher Scholtes

Scholtes had told police during the investigation he left his daughter there with the air conditioning on because she'd been sleeping—something he revealed he had done before.

On the day she died, the car and air conditioning had shut off after Scholtes went into the house.