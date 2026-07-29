WATCH: Helicopter crash in Superior prompts family to push new bill in Congress

Seven months after a helicopter crash in Superior killed four people near Telegraph Canyon, the family of the victims is pushing a new bill in Congress they hope will prevent a future tragedy.

“They’re recognizing that this is an issue, and our accident is a simple example of problems with temporary obstructions,” said Elizabeth McCarty Gallup, one of the family members pushing this change.

Learn more about the bill and how it could prevent future crashes by watching the video in the player above.