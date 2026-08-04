WATCH: Arizona construction crews get to work to create healing spaces for kids

PHOENIX — Arizona construction crews are putting their skills to work on a project unlike any other. Instead of building offices, homes, or retail space, they're helping create two special rooms for foster youth, spaces designed to offer comfort and healing.

The Arizona Builders Alliance is donating labor, expertise and materials to renovate a Calm Down Room and a Dignity Room at OCJ Kids' Phoenix Center, giving foster children a dedicated place to process emotions, reset and simply be kids.

ABC15's Cameron Polom saw the transformation taking shape and learned why builders across the Valley say this may be one of the most meaningful projects they've ever worked on. Watch the full video in the player above.