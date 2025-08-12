Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ward 3 Tucson City Council primary headed for recount

Dahl leads Shaw by 19 votes, triggering automatic recount
TUCSON, AZ — The Democratic primary race for Tucson’s Ward 3 City Council seat is so close it’s headed for an automatic recount.

Incumbent Council member Kevin Dahl holds a narrow lead over challenger Sadie Shaw, with final official results showing Dahl at 3,296 votes and Shaw at 3,277, a difference of just 19 votes.

That razor-thin margin falls within Arizona’s recount threshold, which triggers an automatic recount when the vote difference is less than or equal to 0.5% of the total votes cast.

Tucson City Clerk Suzanne Mesich says the city is required by local statute to file a lawsuit in Superior Court to formally request the recount. She said the process can only move forward once a judge issues an order.

The Tucson City Council will hold a virtual special meeting at 1pm on Tuesday, August 12 to discuss next steps.

The recount will determine which Democrat advances to face Republican Janet Wittenbraker in the November 4 general election.

