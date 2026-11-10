Wanted man considered armed and dangerous last seen in Benson, officials warn

BENSON, AZ — Law enforcement officials in southern Arizona are looking for a man who is considered armed and dangerous after fleeing from officers in the Benson area.

Justin Stone, 42, has an active warrant after failing to appear on multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited possessor, and armed robbery. He was also recently involved in a shooting incident with the Pima County Sheriff's Office, though details on that incident were not immediately available.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office and Benson Police Department are assisting the U.S. Marshals Office in the search for Stone.

CCSO

Officials say he was last seen near I-10 and Ocotillo in Benson, where he fled from Benson Police Department officers who attempted to make a traffic stop. His vehicle was later found unoccupied at a gas station along Highway 90.

Stone was last seen wearing a yellow shirt but may also have a black jacket, a white blanket, or other clothing.

Officials say Stone is considered armed and dangerous and "may attempt to gain access to another vehicle or into a residence to evade law enforcement contact."

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 and not attempt to contact him.