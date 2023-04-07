Wanted fugitive arrested in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department recently assisted in the discovery and arrest of a wanted fugitive.

On March 30, PCSD was informed of a possible fugitve in the Tucson area. The suspect, 33 year-old Adrian Vildusea, had an active arrest warrant out of Baltimore County, Maryland. At the time, deputies were unable to locate Vildusea, and handed the case over to the Fugitive Investigative Unit (FIU).

On April 4, The FIU, alongside the Community Engagement Team as well as PCSD's K9 unit, managed to find Vildusea near the 400 block of West Orange Grove Road. Investigators were able to take Vildusea into custody without incident.

Vildusea was booked into The Pima County Adult Detention Complex, on the basis of his arrest warrant.