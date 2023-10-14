Want to get involved? Oro Valley seeking residents to fill various vacancies

Correction: It was reported that there are seven vacant positions. There are six (each with 1-3 open seats): Board of Adjustment, Budget and Finance Commission, Historic Preservation Commission, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, Stormwater Utility Commission

The town of Oro Valley is currently seeking residents interested in filling six vacant positions within its government, including a few that stand out for some residents hoping the right person gets the job.

"Whoever that person is, especially for parks and rec, you've got to get out to the parks and the rec and talk to the people that are using them," said long-time resident Mark Platt.

Platt hasn't been shy in the past when it comes to voicing his opinion. The retiree played a part in getting the city to install new grass at a local dog park after I spoke to him this summer.

So, it's no surprise he hopes the next member of the town's Parks and Rec Advisory Board takes a hands-on approach.

"If you walk up to somebody in the park and you ask them, 'Hey, I noticed you used this park. What do you like about it? What do you not like about it?' You're intermixing with the people who are actually using the facilities," he said.

Other vacant spots include the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Stormwater Utility Commission.

Oro Valley resident Vince Brar has more than 15 years of experience serving on town boards in California before he moved to Arizona. He said that outside of having a general interest in the positions, there's another important factor.

"One of the most important things is you should have some relevant experience," he said. "If you're going to be on a utility commission, you should have some idea of what a utility is or how they work."

When asked if either would ever consider applying for a position, both said they aren't opposed to it.

"I might, I might at some point. Yeah," Brar said. Platt said, "I don't know; the right time and the right position would have to come around for me to consider that. I wouldn't say it's impossible."