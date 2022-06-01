Nogales filmmaker filming in Benson needs local background actors

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A filmmaker from Nogales, Ariz. is calling locals to take part in a feature film.

Gia Rigoli has plans to film in Benson Wednesday and Thursday, June 2.

Rigoli says she's looking for background actors to fill the movie's scenes.

She also confirms feeding participating actors with lunch during the day.

According to IMDB, the film is about a car thief who just got out of prison.

This thief then gets wrapped up with a con man and must deliver a prized car to a dangerous kingpin within two days.

Anyone interested should message Rigoli on Facebook.