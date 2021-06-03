Watch
Walmart, Samsung team to give 740K smartphones to Walmart workers

Tony Gutierrez/AP
Persons walk in and out of a Walmart store, Friday, Aug. 26, 2016, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Posted at 6:56 AM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 09:56:19-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In a partnership with Samsung, Walmart announced it will provide 740,000 Galaxy XCover Pro smartphones to Walmart workers. The phones typically cost $500.

The workers, which represent about half of Walmart's workforce, will get a phone, case and protection plan by the end of 2021.

The phones will include a work-related app that will only be accessible while workers are on the clock. Employees will be allowed to use the phones for personal use, and the company promises it won't track the phone when employees are off work.

