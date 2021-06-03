Walmart, Samsung team to give 740K smartphones to Walmart workers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In a partnership with Samsung, Walmart announced it will provide 740,000 Galaxy XCover Pro smartphones to Walmart workers. The phones typically cost $500.

The workers, which represent about half of Walmart's workforce, will get a phone, case and protection plan by the end of 2021.

The phones will include a work-related app that will only be accessible while workers are on the clock. Employees will be allowed to use the phones for personal use, and the company promises it won't track the phone when employees are off work.

For more information, click here.