Walmart, Sam's Club taking part in DEA's Take Back Day

Seth Perlman/AP
FILE - The Walmart logo is displayed on a store in Springfield, Ill., May 16, 2011.
Posted at 10:34 AM, Apr 19, 2023
Saturday, April 22 is DEA's biannual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day — and if you have unused or expired medications, you can visit Walmart or Sam's Club right here in Tucson to safely get rid of them.

The Walmart Supercenter at 7635 N. La Cholla Blvd. will be collecting unused or expired prescription medicines, as well as Sam's Club at 4701 N. Stone Ave.

Law enforcement will be set up in the parking lot to collect the unwanted drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can also visit any police station during those hours to dispose of any prescription medication.

A full list of grocery stores taking part in Take Back Day can be found below.

  • Fry's, 1795 W. Valencia Rd.
  • Fry's, 4150 E. 22nd St.
  • Fry's, 7870 N. Silverbell Rd.
  • Sam's Club, 4701 N. Stone Ave.
  • Walmart, 7635 N. La Cholla Blvd.

