Walker Elementary kindergarteners collect over 100 items, donate to Food Bank

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Community Food Bank expressed their appreciation for a donation of 118 food items made Monday morning by "kind and generous kindergartners."

A classroom of children from Walker Elementary School were to thank.

Thank you to the kind & generous kindergarteners who collected 118 food items to donate to local families!



Their teacher Mrs. Powers says, "It would have been 119 items, but things don’t always survive kindergarten enthusiasm." 😀 pic.twitter.com/Ivv3q605EH — Community Food Bank (@foodbanktucson) February 28, 2022

Their teacher Jennifer Powers expresses on her website, "My name is Jennifer Powers and I LOVE kindergartners! Teaching kindergarten is the most wonderful job in the world!"

----

