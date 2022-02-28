Watch
Walker Elementary kindergarteners collect over 100 items, donate to Food Bank

Deemed "kind and generous kindergartners"
Posted at 2:30 PM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 16:30:38-05

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Community Food Bank expressed their appreciation for a donation of 118 food items made Monday morning by "kind and generous kindergartners."

A classroom of children from Walker Elementary School were to thank.

Their teacher Jennifer Powers expresses on her website, "My name is Jennifer Powers and I LOVE kindergartners! Teaching kindergarten is the most wonderful job in the world!"

