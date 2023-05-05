VUSD students become storytellers

VAIL, Ariz. (KGUN) — A unique partnership at Vail Unified School District is allowing students of all ages to be storytellers, together.

Mesquite Elementary School and Empire High School teamed up with a program called “Storytellers” where the elementary school students were able to write a short creative story and the high school art students at Empire were able to illustrate a cover piece for them.

Once that was all said and done, it was time for the students to meet in person.

“The moths and butterflies fought over who should have the land," said Evangeline Lollar, 2nd grade at Mesquite Elementary School.

She knew she wanted to write a fairytale for her project but she needed an artist to help make it come to life. The story she hopes to tell is simple.

“You should always make friends and you should not become enemies with anyone," said Lollar.

Art teacher Ben Koss at Empire High School has implemented the “Storytellers” program since 2010. Reading the stories aloud while collaborating through art, writing, community and mentorship certainly made a lasting impression on the students.

“Some of them were really into it and some of them were not so sure. But once the event happens and they get to meet the kids and come together, it’s a cool event. Really good experience for both schools," said Ben Koss, Art Teacher at Empire High School.

The high school art students reflect on the big buddy role and what they hope this collaborative project can do for the little ones.

“I think it inspires them to continue to create things with their stories whether it’s through writing or if they want to go into art themselves, I think that is really cool," said Mya Quiroga, 11th grade at Empire High School.

Because they were once in their shoes too.

No matter the plot, the art, or the age, they all have a story to tell.

“At least when I was little I was scared of high schoolers so seeing that highschoolers are nice can be reassuring for them," Sabrina Tidy, 11th grade at Empire High School.

