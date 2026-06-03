Vulnerable adult reported missing found dead; investigation ongoing

Loreto Ruiz, a 76-year-old vulnerable adult who was reported missing after last being seen in the area of 12th Avenue and Bilby Road on the evening of May 31, was found deceased Wednesday, the Tucson Police Department said in a social media post.

Police first issued an alert June 1 asking for help locating Ruiz, noting he takes medication for several medical conditions.

Tucson police said Ruiz’s family has been notified. No further details about the circumstances of his death were released, and the department said the investigation remains ongoing. Authorities said any additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to contact the Tucson Police Department.