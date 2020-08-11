VP Visit: Will virus safeguards be observed?

TUCSON, Ariz. - You can expect more political events to pop up as the Presidential race heats up---but how do you balance safety from the coronavirus with the urge to get together and cheer for a candidate?

Some of that will be put to the test as Vice President Mike Pence comes to Tucson Tuesday to honor the support of a law enforcement group.

The Trump Administration has been happy to show support from law enforcement. At a meeting at the La Paloma Resort, Vice President Mike Pence will accept the endorsement of the Arizona Police Association.

But Coronovirus precautions discourage or flatly forbid large gatherings as prime places to spread the virus.

After attending a Trump rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt and former Presidential candidate Herman Cain came down with the virus. Cain died. It was never proven where either man caught the illness.

Pima County Supervisors passed a resolution requiring face masks in public but some Trump supporters oppose wearing masks.

But Pima County points out its resolution gives business owners some discretion. It uses language that says public establishments unable to keep people six feet apart, “may refuse” to let in someone not wearing a mask and “may request” that they leave. It does not say they must refuse.

La Paloma says it does require masks in public areas and will limit the people in the meeting room so there’s more space for social distancing.

Temperature checks, masks and hand sanitizer will be available at the event but it’s not clear if they will be required.