Voting underway for Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona's 'Canstruction'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona has constructed desert icons out of thousands of donated canned foods.

Festivities began Saturday at Park Place Mall, lasting through Friday, June 17.

Four local architecture and engineering firms are competing to see whose sculpture is the public's favorite.

Each team had to follow a set of rules and guidelines, limiting how many other materials they can use.

"Following the two-week display, the sculptures will be taken apart on Saturday, June 18th," the food bank told KGUN 9. "All cans of food used in the contest will be donated to the Community Food Bank, and distributed to people throughout southern Arizona."

Anyone interested in voting can vote for their favorite at the food bank's website.