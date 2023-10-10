Watch Now
Voting now open for City of Tucson's Casita Model Plan Design Competition

Public submissions are open through October 22nd.
Posted at 4:42 AM, Oct 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-10 07:42:34-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Voting is now open for the City of Tucson's Casita Model Plan Competition.

Groups of builders, engineers, architects, contractors and even students put together potential designs, that will help the city with future development planning.

Back in June, the Tucson Planning and Development Service received a $12,000 grant through the 2023 AARP Challenge to establish a model plan library for ADUs in Tucson.

The city received over 60 submissions which you can view here.

Those interested in making their voices heard, can select up to three models. Voting closes on October 22nd at 5 p.m. A selection committee will then choose 10 designs.

The 10 selected designs will each be awarded $1000 dollars funded by AARP. They will also be displayed in an online gallery with images, descriptions and information about the designer.

