Voting and ballot drop-off locations for City of Tucson, Cochise Co. special elections

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tuesday, May 16 is the final day to vote in the special elections in the City of Tucson and Cochise County. All ballots must be received by 7 p.m. to be counted.

Both elections consist of a single item. Read more about what's on the ballot:



In Cochise County, there are three places to drop off your ballots for this all-mail special election:



Cochise County Recorder’s Office

1415 Melody Lane, Building B

Bisbee, AZ 85603

Cochise County Regional Service Center

4001 Foothills Drive

Sierra Vista, AZ 85635

Cochise County Regional Service Center

450 S Haskell Avenue

Willcox, AZ 85643



In Tucson, vote in-person or drop off ballots at the following locations:



Department of Housing and Community Development

310 N. Commerce Park Loop

Morris K. Udall Regional Center

7200 E. Tanque Verde Rd.

Donna R. Liggins Recreation Center

2160 N. 6th Ave.

William Clements Recreation Center

8155 E. Poinciana Dr.

El Pueblo Senior Center

101 W. Irvington Rd.

Parks and Recreation Administration - Randoph Park

900 S. Randolph Way

Tucson City Clerk Elections Center

800 E. 12th St

(Drop-off ONLY, two locations) Pima County Recorder Elections Department

6550 S. Country Club Rd. 240 N. Stone Ave.



More voter information available from the City of Tucson and Cochise County.