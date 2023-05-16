Voting and ballot drop-off locations for City of Tucson, Cochise Co. special elections

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tuesday, May 16 is the final day to vote in the special elections in the City of Tucson and Cochise County. All ballots must be received by 7 p.m. to be counted.
Both elections consist of a single item. Read more about what's on the ballot:
In Cochise County, there are three places to drop off your ballots for this all-mail special election:
- Cochise County Recorder’s Office
- 1415 Melody Lane, Building B
Bisbee, AZ 85603
- 1415 Melody Lane, Building B
- Cochise County Regional Service Center
- 4001 Foothills Drive
Sierra Vista, AZ 85635
- 4001 Foothills Drive
- Cochise County Regional Service Center
- 450 S Haskell Avenue
Willcox, AZ 85643
- 450 S Haskell Avenue
In Tucson, vote in-person or drop off ballots at the following locations:
- Department of Housing and Community Development
- 310 N. Commerce Park Loop
- Morris K. Udall Regional Center
- 7200 E. Tanque Verde Rd.
- Donna R. Liggins Recreation Center
- 2160 N. 6th Ave.
- William Clements Recreation Center
- 8155 E. Poinciana Dr.
- El Pueblo Senior Center
- 101 W. Irvington Rd.
- Parks and Recreation Administration - Randoph Park
- 900 S. Randolph Way
- Tucson City Clerk Elections Center
- 800 E. 12th St
- (Drop-off ONLY, two locations) Pima County Recorder Elections Department
- 6550 S. Country Club Rd.
- 240 N. Stone Ave.
More voter information available from the City of Tucson and Cochise County.
----
