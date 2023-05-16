Watch Now
Voting and ballot drop-off locations for City of Tucson, Cochise Co. special elections

Special elections are taking place today in Tucson and Cochise County.
Posted at 10:48 AM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 13:48:13-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tuesday, May 16 is the final day to vote in the special elections in the City of Tucson and Cochise County. All ballots must be received by 7 p.m. to be counted.

Both elections consist of a single item. Read more about what's on the ballot:

In Cochise County, there are three places to drop off your ballots for this all-mail special election:

  • Cochise County Recorder’s Office
    • 1415 Melody Lane, Building B
      Bisbee, AZ 85603
  • Cochise County Regional Service Center
    • 4001 Foothills Drive
      Sierra Vista, AZ 85635
  • Cochise County Regional Service Center
    • 450 S Haskell Avenue
      Willcox, AZ 85643

In Tucson, vote in-person or drop off ballots at the following locations:

  • Department of Housing and Community Development
    • 310 N. Commerce Park Loop
  • Morris K. Udall Regional Center
    • 7200 E. Tanque Verde Rd.
  • Donna R. Liggins Recreation Center
    • 2160 N. 6th Ave.
  • William Clements Recreation Center
    • 8155 E. Poinciana Dr.
  • El Pueblo Senior Center
    • 101 W. Irvington Rd.
  • Parks and Recreation Administration - Randoph Park
    • 900 S. Randolph Way
  • Tucson City Clerk Elections Center
    • 800 E. 12th St
  • (Drop-off ONLY, two locations) Pima County Recorder Elections Department
    • 6550 S. Country Club Rd.
    • 240 N. Stone Ave.

More voter information available from the City of Tucson and Cochise County.

