Tucsonans could soon be paying a monthly fee towards the City’s climate plan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — You might be used to hearing birds chirping on top of power lines, but soon some new power lines could be underground.

Bruce Plenk, a member of the Tucson Climate Action Network, tries to reduce carbon emissions by using an electric car.

However, he doesn’t feel like putting power lines underground is an efficient idea.

“It’s actually sort of a red herring. It’s a distraction from dealing with climate,” he said.

A new monthly fee is being proposed by the City of Tucson and TEP, which voters will weigh in on on Tuesday through a special election.

This would create a 25 year agreement with TEP and the City would raise about $5 million a year for the underground power lines.

It would also go towards the City’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan, which is attempting to make Tucson carbon neutral by the year 2045.

TEP said the City requires some of their power lines to run underground. So then why are Tucsonans paying for something that’s required of TEP?

TEP said it would allow them to keep up with a record amount of users and their plan for the future.

Even if Prop 412 doesn’t pass, TEP said they’re already reducing their carbon emissions and using more wind and solar power energy. They said if they don’t get the extra money for the power lines, they would then go back to the drawing board and look for a long-term solution.

“I think it’s an extravagant expense,” Bob Cook, the commissioner for the Pima County Planning and Zoning department said.

Part of the City’s climate plan would also invest money in more electric vehicle charging stations and switching to low or zero emission transportation.

While Plenk is voting no, he does agree with more money going towards electric vehicles.

“Then you’re not creating any pollution or any health problems by creating your electricity,” Plenk said.

Cook is also voting no but said the City should’ve had the charging stations years ago.

“We can be charging our vehicles with renewable power and reducing emissions that way,” he said.

The City is also planning to reduce their emissions and have all of their operations be carbon neutral by the year 2030.

They also want to prepare the community with hubs for climate-related emergencies.

“They provide a place for people to go in the event of a super heat wave or other climate emergency,” Plenk added.

The City’s plan would also invest money into more green infrastructure throughout Tucson.

“Communities all over the world are transitioning from their fossil-fuel infrastructure to their renewable infrastructure and storage so we can do that here,” Cook said.