Voters weigh in on what impacted their vote

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today we looked at midterm election results to find out why voters elected mostly Democrats. We talked to some of you to see how inflation may have played a role in this decision, but many said this didn’t affect their decision.

At the heart of Tucson along Historic Fourth Avenue, consumers checked out what local shops have to offer.

That's where I met Sara Strawn. She talked to me about how she voted in this election.

“I voted straight Democrat,” she said.

While many consumers are feeling the impacts of rising costs, Strawn didn’t let that sway her vote. She's tired of democrats being tied to inflation.

“Let’s stop blaming the Democratic Party for this issue,” she said.

She said inflation is not determined by the party that one vote for, and voter Sally Beckham agreed.

“Inflation comes and goes, inflation is nationwide, worldwide, and I think it’s really silly to just blame it on one government,” she said.

University of Arizona Economist George Hammond said there are many causes for inflation.

“What we’re seeing is really fast inflation here in Arizona, probably much faster than what we’re seeing nationally. And part of that is what’s going on with the real estate market and housing prices,” said Hammond.

He said other factors contribute nationally, such as the supply chain and the pandemic. He weighed in on what the voters I spoke to had to say about these causes.

“I wouldn’t connect them to any particular party,” he said.