Voters have until Tuesday, Aug. 9 to confirm identity

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Recorder's Office is still verifying voter identity for some voters who voted in the Tuesday Primary Election.

Voters who cast Conditional Provisional ballots but did not go to the Recorder's Office or other designated locations to confirm their identity in person should do so in order for their ballots to count.

For a full list of locations, please visit the county's website.

If the signature on a voter's ballot or affidavit could not be confirmed, the Recorder's Office may have attempted to contact them.

Voters who got a phone call but did not respond are encouraged to call the Recorder's Office at (520) 724-4309 to verify their signatures.

Voters can check the status of their ballots at the Recorder’s website.

Voters have until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 to verify identification or signatures.