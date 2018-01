TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Kripy Kreme fans have a delicious vote, but a difficult choice to make.

The doughnut chain is asking you to help choose a new glaze flavor.

Your four choices are blueberry, caramel, maple and lemon.

You can vote on the company's website until January 22.

The winning flavor will hit stores for a week starting in the spring.

To vote visit: http://krispykreme.com/voteforglaze

#VoteForGlaze