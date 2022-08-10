Volunteers needed to relaunch American Cancer Society program

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Giving a ride and changing a life.

The American Cancer Society is in need of volunteers to relaunch the Road to Recovery program.

The Road to Recovery program provides transportation to and from treatment for people with cancer who do not have a ride or are unable to drive themselves.

“Access to care is one of the biggest barriers for cancer patients that obviously includes transportation," said Anthony Wilson, Program Coordinator.

Due to the pandemic, it has been nearly three years since the Road to Recovery program was able to bring cancer patients to their appointments. Volunteers are the ones who make this possible.

“Not all patients are able to drive or have to drive them so getting to their appointments is keeping them alive. It’s fighting their cancer they have to make these appointments," said Teresa ODierno, Volunteer Driver.

The American Cancer Society needs 10 volunteers in Tucson which will allow for the Road to Recovery to finally hit the ground running.

Volunteers go through a training program and use their own cars to help. They are also able to pick how often they would like to drive.

To sign up to become a driver, visit the American Cancer Society Arizona website or call 1-800-227-2345.