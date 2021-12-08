Volunteers needed for Winterhaven Festival of Lights

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Winterhaven Festival of Lights needs some help before they open this weekend.

RELATED: It's back! Winterhaven Festival of Lights returns for 2021

As always, Winterhaven is asking attendees this year to bring nonperishable food or donate money as they enter the neighborhood.

Volunteer services team member Micaela Varela said "It's a really fun event — you get to be out there with all the fun energy — see all the lights — see all the people that are excited to be there for the lights, and it is our second largest food drive of the year, so it is very important to us as the food bank."

This year, the festival is still in need of volunteers to help with collecting and sorting those food donations.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

