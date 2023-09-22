Watch Now
Volunteers make cleaning up trash at Santa Cruz River fun for the whole family

Dry river bed is a popular recreational spot, but also for illegal dumping and littering
Posted at 3:58 PM, Sep 22, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. — The Santa Cruz River is a great place to bike, walk, and see some wildlife.

But unfortunately, due to littering and illegal dumping, it can also be an eyesore.

Enter volunteers with the Watershed Management Group, who spent their time after work and school cleaning up their community.

Trash is strewn everywhere at this part of the Santa Cruz River near Irvington Road.

Among the volunteers are the Keelen family, a family of four who is proving that picking up garbage is fun for everyone.

“We see trash all over town, it makes my daughter and all of us mad," Kate Keelen shared. "But that’s too easy, to sit around being mad, so we come and do some good.”

Kate Keelen adds it’s a great way for her kids to connect with nature.

“It’s so lovely down here, the temperature is great, they’re exploring more than picking up trash but that’s great too," She said.

Karla Candelaria is with the Watershed Management Group's River Run Network. Since 2019, the City of Tucson has pumped water back into the Santa Cruz, which she says makes these cleanups as important as ever.

“It’s great to see the rivers come to life with the re-charge of the water," Candelaria expressed. "I think the best thing to do is try to keep them healthy.”

The River Run Network holds monthly cleanups, see an upcoming schedule at their website.

Adam Klepp is a reporter for KGUN 9. At his previous station in Yuma, Adam focused on a range of local issues including the border, water rights and healthcare. He is originally from Detroit, Michigan, and attended both Loyola University Chicago and Syracuse University. Share your story ideas and important issues with Adam by emailing adam.klepp@kgun9.com or by connecting on Twitter.

