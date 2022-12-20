Volunteer pilots fly patients for free, offering gifts

"'Tis the season for giving," and these pilots certainly are as they provide free travel and gifts to medical patients through Angel Flight West (AFW).

Pilots Scott Lehman, Dustin Bray, Andrew Vogeney and "Tom" Holliday volunteered to present gifts at the Marana Airport.

They delivered gifts to the Hudacek-Monroe family during the “Flights of Joy” holiday tradition.

The AFW provides free flights year-round for people who need to travel long distances in order to get medical care.

Plus, during the holidays, they deliver something extra.

These pilots have assisted the family with travel for treatment as their daughter, Audrey, receives follow up care in Colorado for a liver transplant.

The family lives in Tucson and travels to the Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora, Colo. for treatment.