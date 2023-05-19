Volunteer opportunity Saturday, May 20: Help clean the Santa Cruz River

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — At its February river cleanup, the Sonoran Institute reports volunteers helped clean 6,766 pounds of trash from the Santa Cruz River, easily exceeding its 2,000 pound goal for the event

This Saturday, May 20, the non-profit again is asking volunteers to collect at least 2,000 pounds of trash from the riverbed.

In partnership with Pima County Flood Control, Tucson Clean & Beautiful and Dragoon Brewing Co., the Sonoran Institute will be holding a cleanup and fundraiser from 9 - 11 a.m. The Sonoran Insititute says $1 will be donate for every pound of trash collected up to 1,000 poinds

Volunteers should sign up on the Sonoran Institute website to ensure enough clean-up equipment is provided.



Meet at 514 Riverside Dr.

Volunteers plan to street park on Riverside Drive

Bring your own:

hats sunscreen water close-toed shoes

After party at Dragoon Brewing Co. (1859 W. Grant Rd. #111)

The Sonoran Institute works in collaboration with governmental agencies to steward the Santa Cruz River as part of the Santa Cruz River Heritage Project. The project aims to restore and promote the health of the riparian ecosystem and nearby cultural landmarks.

Recycled wastewater released back into this section of the Santa Cruz has helped restore the ecosystem, and has also increased community awareness of the importance of the river to the more than 12,000 years of human history along its banks.

