Volunteer drivers help cancer patients on their roads to recovery

It was in early November, just before the holidays when Rosa Hubbard found out she had an aggressive and rare form of cancer.

The doctors told her it was a granulosa cell tumor.

"It grows inside you like it's an extra organ," Hubbard said. "They said this type of cancer (affects) two in a million women."

On days when she has a doctor's appointment, she can always count on Robin Steal, a volunteer driver with the American Cancer's Society's Road to Recovery Program, to pull up.

"There are people with cancer who cannot get their treatments for whatever reason and these could be life-saving treatments," Steal said. "Lack of transportation is the No. 1 barrier to people getting those treatments."

It's why Steal decided to volunteer for the program in the first place.

"The service that Road to Recovery provides is incredibly powerful," she said.

Steal has been a volunteer driver since 2016. She had just retired when she received a notice in her inbox.

"It showed up in my mailbox at a time when I was looking for that exact email, even though I didn't know it," she said.

Now, Steal is not only helping Rosa get to her appointments, she's become a lifeline for her during an incredibly difficult time.

"Robin is always there," Hubbard said. "She is always kind to me and says, 'No, you can do it.'

Steal said she is trying her best to support Hubbard with whatever she needs.

"I know she's in a lot of pain all the time," she added.

Steal and Hubbard hope their bond encourages more people to join the program.

The American Cancer Society is looking to add eight new drivers to the program this summer.

Steal wouldn't want to spend her free time any other way.

"I wanted to do something when I volunteered that would help people," Steal said. "And it's clear that this does help people."

For many cancer patients, it's their only way to get on the road to recovery.

"I want to say thank you to American Cancer Society, because they have always been there," Hubbard said.