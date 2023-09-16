¡Viva Tucson! celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month: a fiesta of culture and community

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson is gearing up for a month-long Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, ¡Viva Tucson!, from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.
During this festive month, Tucsonans and visitors can enjoy traditional music, savory cuisine, and vibrant art, immersing themselves in the essence of Hispanic culture.
The celebration also honors inspiring Hispanic residents like James Beard Award-winning baker Don Guerra and Top Chef contestant Maria Mazon, who have made significant contributions to the local culinary scene.
¡Viva Tucson! invites everyone to enjoy the city's unique cultural tapestry and connect with the city's Hispanic roots through a variety of events and exhibitions such as:
- Chile Festival at Heirloom Markets
- Fiestas Patrias at St. Philip's Plaza
- Sonoran Restaurant Week
- Borderlands Las Hermanas Release Party
- Music in the Courtyard with Diana Olivares & Salma Diaz of Las Azaleas, Mariachi Musicians
- Barrio Viejo (Old Neighborhood) Walking Tour
- Public Art & Murals Walking Tour
- Vamos A Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta
For more information visit, ¡Viva Tucson!
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.