¡Viva Tucson! celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month: a fiesta of culture and community

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson is gearing up for a month-long Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, ¡Viva Tucson!, from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

During this festive month, Tucsonans and visitors can enjoy traditional music, savory cuisine, and vibrant art, immersing themselves in the essence of Hispanic culture.

The celebration also honors inspiring Hispanic residents like James Beard Award-winning baker Don Guerra and Top Chef contestant Maria Mazon, who have made significant contributions to the local culinary scene.

¡Viva Tucson! invites everyone to enjoy the city's unique cultural tapestry and connect with the city's Hispanic roots through a variety of events and exhibitions such as:



Chile Festival at Heirloom Markets

Fiestas Patrias at St. Philip's Plaza

Sonoran Restaurant Week

Borderlands Las Hermanas Release Party

Music in the Courtyard with Diana Olivares & Salma Diaz of Las Azaleas, Mariachi Musicians

Barrio Viejo (Old Neighborhood) Walking Tour

Public Art & Murals Walking Tour

Vamos A Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta

For more information visit, ¡Viva Tucson!