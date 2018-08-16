Vital US reservoir OK for now, but shortages are on horizon
DENVER, Co. - U.S. government water managers say a vital reservoir on the Colorado River will be able to meet the demands of Mexico and Southwestern U.S. states for the next 13 months, but a looming shortage could trigger cutbacks in late 2019.
The Bureau of Reclamation released a report Wednesday on the health of the river and its biggest reservoir, Lake Mead.
The report echoes previous warnings that a long trend toward a drier regional climate coupled with rising demand could drain so much water from Lake Mead that cutbacks would be mandatory.