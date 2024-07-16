Viral Flavor: Cal's Bakeshop goes from social media to local coffee shops

TUCSON, Ariz. — "I just started selling my things on Facebook or Instagram, and I never thought it would have brought me to a full-time career."

That's Caleb Orellana.

He's the mind, hands and spirit behind Cal's Bakehop, a small but thriving bakery in Tucson, that's become a local favorite for doughnut and pastry lovers, including vegans.

The bakery operates out of a modest kitchen in Midtown, in a house that belongs to his mother.

Orellana started baking in Montana in 2016 when he was offered a chance to attend culinary school there.

After graduation, he made his way to the Bay Area and honed his craft at multiple restaurants, including the legendary Cliff House in San Francisco.

Near the beginning of the pandemic, in 2020, Orellana moved back to Tucson and, at the urging of a friend, established his business.

He initially ran it through social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

"Since I was away from Tucson for a while, I didn't know any of the (farmers) markets," he said.

After a slow start that saw Orellana taking short-order requests from individuals online, his reputation grew online and word-of-mouth began to spread.

"Locale, they reached out to me" Orellana said."That was the first place... from there other places reached out."

Now, Orellana’s day begins at 11 p.m. five days a week.

He and his mother start the baking early to meet the growing list of orders from local businesses and restaurants.

"The real baking doesn't get going until about three," he said.

The process ensures fresh pastries for the following day. The hard work has paid off, with his products being in high demand across the city.

The list of partnerships Cal’s Bakeshop has cultivated is impressive.

Stacks Book Club, Tucson Coffee Cricket, and Buendia Breakfast and Lunch Cafe are just a few of the establishments that feature Orellana’s confectionery creations.

The bakeshop's success is a testament to the power of word-of-mouth and social media marketing.

"At the time, I only did through social media," Orellana said. "Now, luckily there's demand, and I'm always thankful that there is."

Monday through Friday, Orellana not only bakes and boxes his pastries, but also hand delivers his orders, personally.

This hands-on approach has helped him maintain a close connection with his customers and the businesses he supplies.

"That's become my main thing, getting my stuff into coffee shops or places that need pastries," he said.

One of the Orellana's notable achievements is the creation of a vegan doughnut recipe, broadening the bakeshop's appeal.

"At some point we figured out a way to make my recipe vegan," he said.

"I had a lot of people, friends too, reach out to me and say, 'Oh I'd love to try them, but I'm vegan.' So at least this way, the doughnuts are for everybody."

For those interested in trying Cal’s Bakeshop’s pastries, they can be found at the following locations:

Stacks Book Club, Tucson Coffee Cricket, Cuppa Gogo, Chappopin Cafe, and Rivers in the Desert Cafe.

More information and updates can be found on Cal’s Bakeshop’s social media pages here:

Instagram

Facebook

