Villegas to replace Cano in the Arizona House Democratic Caucus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Betty Villegas, a longtime advocate for affordable housing and former Pima County Supervisor, joins House Democratic Caucus as its newest member.

Villegas was selected by the Pima County Board of Supervisors earlier today to replace Andrés Cano, a former representative for the Legislative District 20 and the House Democratic leader who recently left to pursue graduate school at Harvard.

Villegas is the director of South Tucson Housing and Community Development and is a third-generation Tucson native.

In 2016, she retired as manager of the Pima County Housing Program.

She was chosen to complete Supervisor Richard Elias' unfinished term on the Pima County Board of Supervisors in 2020.

Elias passed away while serving in that position.

"I'm honored to have been appointed by the Board of Supervisors to replace Rep. Cano, who I have the pleasure of calling a dear friend," Villegas said. "I have been helping people achieve sustainable, affordable homeownership and economic prosperity throughout my career, and I am ready to work on those and other issues important to my district and Arizona. Our economy, public education, public health, climate and environmental justice, transportation and human rights are all equally important and interconnected. Together I know we can do better."

